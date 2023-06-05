Blade Nzimande condemns the killing of the MUT lecturer

Johannesburg - The Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, has denounced the killing of a lecturer, Shan Dwarika, from the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT). Dwarika’s lifeless body was found in Inanda, north of Durban, after he was captured on CCTV, with three men forcing him into his vehicle at Sea Cow Lake in Durban.

Before his abduction, it was reported that he was last seen in Sea Cow Lake attending to repairs at his property. The electrical engineering lecturer was 61 years old. Despite the arrests that have been made, law enforcement agencies are also looking for two other suspects who are believed to be involved in the act.

Nzimande says that following the arrest of the two suspects, he trusts that the criminal justice system will ensure the swift prosecution of all those responsible. "I denounce such a barbaric and shameful act against Dwarika and any other person. I am equally concerned about the number of our university and TVET College employees who die at the hands of criminals. As a sector and as a society, we will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are arrested. We cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people who take the lives of others with impunity," he said. Nzimande has directed Higher Health to work with the university to provide the necessary psychosocial support to the Dwarika family and any other individuals affected.