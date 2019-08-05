File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Notorious serial rapist Sibusiso Blessing Khuzwayo who escaped from the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in April has been sentenced to 110 years’ imprisonment. He overpowered court orderlies before fleeing the court buildings. Khuzwayo was considered dangerous, and a reward was offered for information.

He was convicted and sentenced to nine counts - five counts of rape and four of robbery with aggravating circumstances - in the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg.

Khuzwayo was arrested at the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Hospital after a tip-off last month. Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said Khuzwayo went to the hospital for surgery.

“The police were tipped-off that he was admitted under a false name to have emergency surgery,” Dlamini said.

In 2016, Khuzwayo raped several women between the ages of 18 and 37, using his security vehicle.

He targeted the victims between June and October, while he was working as a security guard.

He was arrested in connection with eight rape cases committed in Cleveland, Jeppe, Hillbrow, Johannesburg Central, and Booysens.

Khuzwayo is the latest serial rapist to be given a hefty sentence in the past few months.

In Tshwane, taxi rapist Zakaria Muyambo was handed five life sentences, with an additional 145 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to 21 charges, including six of rape. The others included kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Last month, taxi rapist Lebohang Gift Mokoena added 20 more years to his already 13 life terms, and 340 years behind bars.

In June Kito Christopher Malumbele, 32, was convicted by the Joburg high court on 52 counts which included 12 counts of rape; two of being an accomplice to rape; one of compelled rape; three counts of causing a person older than 18 years to witness a sexual offence; 17 counts of kidnapping; 16 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances; and one count of possession of a firearm.