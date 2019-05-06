Andile Mngxitama during a land expropriation debate in parliament. FILE PHOTO: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Andile Mngxitama said his party will not back down on using the "land or death" slogan after the Equality Court ruled that it was hate speech. The court made the ruling on Monday morning following a complaint to the South African Human Rights Commission that the Black First Land First (BLF)'s political slogan was inciting violence.

The court ordered BLF to remove the slogans from its regalia, social media accounts and website within a month. They were also ordered to to issue a written apology to all South Africans within a month.

The apology was also to be published on the SAHRC website.

Speaking on Radio 702 after the ruling, an angry Mngxitama accused the SAHRC of allowing itself to be a tool for racists and that they were inconsistent in their rulings.

Mngxitama also said the they were being harassed by the SAHRC and would take the ruling on review.

While some people welcomed the ruling, others disagreed with it, saying the courts were pandering to white fears.

Anything that makes white people uncomfortable should be removed in the public space. They should always feel safe and secured. This democracy is for them alone. — Happy Lehlaga (@LehlagaM) May 6, 2019



Andile Mngxitama is a serious threat to WMC:

He is banned from Facebook & twitter.

Receives no reasonable coverage from media

While others have been campaigning in the past few weeks, he has been in court against : FF+, Afriforum, HRC & many others. @ZaneleLwana @BLF_SouthAfrica — Sanele Sano Ngcobo🇿🇦 (@sanosanele) May 6, 2019



This ruling does not make sense but then again our courts are captured. — Mxolisi Mbhele (@mxo1) May 6, 2019