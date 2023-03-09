BLF leader confident of its case against East London property management company

Johannesburg - The leader of Black First Land First (BLF), Andile Mngxitama, says he is confident in the merits of its case of corruption against Eastern Cape-based construction company SKG Africa (PTY) after he succeeded in getting his case against the company from Hillbrow police station to the Mount Road police station this week. This comes after Mngxitama and members of the party accused SKG Africa of defrauding the Department of Public Works through dodgy contracts and claiming for services it had not provided.

The BLF also alleges that the company is involved in wide-spread corruption amounting to millions of rands in parts of the Eastern Cape, where the company is reportedly enjoying a monopoly in government tenders. "BLF believes that SKG Africa is involved in widespread corruption. This week another case of corruption will be opened involving shocking amounts, and we shall also follow up on how SKG Africa managed to reduce an R80 million utility bill with Bufallo City to R10 million," Mngxitama said. Last December, the BLF leader opened a case of fraud and corruption against an Eastern Cape-based construction company, SKG Africa (PTY), saying the company was enjoying working with the department of public works.

However, this was denied by the department, with departmental spokesperson Thami Mchunu saying all the contracts with SKG were above board and valid. "Yes, the department does have contracts with SKG Africa leasing contracts for office accommodation," Mchunu said. Speaking to The Star, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana confirmed that the case opened by the BLF leader had indeed been transferred to the province and later handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.