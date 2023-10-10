Block applies for Legal Aid Representation, he is accused of tender fraud amounting to R51 million

The former MEC of Transport, Roads, and Public Works in the Northern Cape, John Fikile Block who is accused of R51 million tender fraud, is applying for Legal Aid. Block 55, made a brief appearance in the Kimberley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, together with his co-accused, the Former HOD of the Department, Patience Mercia Mokhali, 60, and Babereki Consulting Engineers CC and Company Director, Tshegolekae Motaung 59.

They are facing several charges which include fraud, money laundering, corruption, and Contravention of the Engineering Professions Act. Their case relates to the Kimberley New Mental Hospital case. NPA Regional spokesperson Northern Cape Division, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said it is alleged that in 2003, Babereki Consulting Engineers CC was fraudulently awarded a tender as a structural, and civil engineer, as well as a project manager for the mental health hospital construction project.

Senokoatsane said Block as the political head, and the former HOD Patience Mercia Mokhali, appointed Babereki Consulting Engineers CC whose director is Tshegolekae Motaung even though the company did not meet the requirements. Senokoatsane said the actual amount involved was approximately R51 million. “During their appearance, Block, who is accused number two in this matter, indicated to the court that he will be applying for Legal Aid Representation,” he said.

Mokhali and Motaung informed the court that they will be represented by a new legal firm going onward. The matter was remanded to February 8, 2024, to afford Block who is in custody at the Upington Correctional Centre to apply for Legal Aid. In December 2018, Block was sentenced to 15 and 12-years imprisonment on one count of corruption and one count of money laundering, respectively.