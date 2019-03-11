Bloemfontein Celtic owner Max Tshabalala.

Bloemfontein Celtic owner Max Tshabalala has been accused of owing a Gauteng businessman more than R150000 after the soccer boss was awarded a R48million tender to build a school. Cyprian Junior Myanga, 53, showed The Star a contract between his company, Myanga Building Construction, and Tshabalala’s firm, Ikaheng Projects and Plant Hire, signed in October last year.

According to staff at the school and the Free State Department of Education, Oranjekrag Primary School in Gariep Dam is still under construction.

“I started working on the project as a subcontractor in October last year. I gave Max (Tshabalala) my quote and he agreed. I built a block of classes and verandas and I was never paid.

"I even went to Tshabalala’s offices in Bloemfontein in December to try and get my money but he gave me R500, told me to go buy food and then disappeared. I still have not heard anything from him,” said Myanga.

Tshabalala confirmed that his company worked on the project and said he had no control of the daily tasks or money matters.

He then referred The Star to employee Charles Ndakale, the project manager. He denied ever meeting Myanga.

“Each project has its own manager. They then hire subcontractors. I don’t go there. There are people who are running these things,” he said.

Ndakale confirmed he was in charge of the project, that Myanga was paid at Gariep Dam police station and that his calculations were incorrect.

He would not state how much he paid Myanga.

“He and his people were paid at the police station last year. He was paid the amount he was supposed to get. He came with the QS (quantity surveyor) four times and measured wrong calculations. I can’t remember how much I paid him,” said Ndakale,

He also said he had no proof of payment or anyone who witnessed the transaction.

Free State Education Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba confirmed that Tshabalala’s company was awarded the tender.

“The school will be completed by April,” he said.