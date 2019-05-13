In this file picture, police forensic officers remove the bodies of people believed to be illegal miners found shot near Daveyton in Ekurhuleni.Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg- The dead bodies of two men, suspected to be illegal miners, were found on the side of two roads in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning. The bodies had open wounds and it's not known if the men were assaulted or they fell.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said one body was spotted on Main Reef Road on New Modder, Benoni and another along the N12. The bodies of the two men were found in the vicinity of an abandoned mine shaft which illegal miners were mining illegally.

“A passer-by noticed the body of a man in Main Reef Road and another body on N12. These bodies had visible injuries on their upper body and their heads,” said Makhubela.

Makhubele added that the motive of the incidents was unknown. He also said it was not known whether the men were killed where the bodies were found and that police were investigating a case of murder.

He said police were calling for anyone who has information on the incidents to assist with the investigation.

The discovery is just another one of the many incidents of the discoveries of illegal miners bodies found not far from abandoned mine shafts.

In January last year seven rotting bodies of illegal miners were found near a mine dump in Benoni.

A passer-by had stumbled upon the decomposing bodies, which were riddled with bullet holes.

A few months later in September, five decomposed bodies were found near an old mine in Boksburg.

It was believed at the time that the bodies had been brought out from the old mine and dumped next to the squatter camp where they were found.

The Star



