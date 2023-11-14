Body language expert reveals 5 sneaky signs your partner is having a work affair

Experts reveal the unmistakable symptoms that your partner is having a professional affair, as well as businesses that serve as hotbeds for office affairs and thrive on infidelity. RANT Casino experts surveyed 3 800 people across the UK to come up with these findings, and they also collaborated with celebrity psychic and body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, to reveal the tell-tale signs your partner is having a work affair.

The five signs of workplace cheating to look out for, according to a body language expert: 1. They cannot make eye contact with you If your partner is cheating, they won't be able to maintain prolonged eye contact with you as a result of them trying to conceal any tell-tale facial expressions. Watch for quick glances that break away when you try to lock eyes with them. If you suspect infidelity, try to initiate conversations about work and pay attention as their gaze may dart from side to side while they attempt to keep their lies aligned.

2. They go into defensive mode when talking about work A partner with nothing to hide will typically exhibit open, neutral gestures with arms and hands hanging naturally by their side when talking about work. But if someone is being untruthful, they may display closed-off body language such as clenched fists, crossed arms, or covering their mouth or face with their hands, which makes them feel protected as they try to hide what they're saying. 3. There will be tension on the shoulders

Cheating at work can lead to heightened stress levels, and this tension often manifests in the shoulders, causing them to appear raised and rigid. This defensive posture may be a physical indication of their internal turmoil. 4. They are constantly scrambling to keep their phones close at hand A cheating partner may be worried that their phone will be found and reveal something about their affair. A calm, neutral person would stand and talk without much movement, while a nervous person fidgets. Look for signs like hopping from one foot to the next, tapping their toes, and always searching for their phone -- tapping their pocket or looking for it with nervous eyes. Restlessness could signify trouble.

5. They tend to walk at a much faster pace Strolling down the road with a cheating partner can be a roller-coaster ride. They may be overly concerned about being discovered, leading them to walk at a faster pace, which may feel hurried and anxious. If you're holding hands, you may notice sweaty palms. They might also be constantly scanning their surroundings -- a sign of their nervousness and fear of being seen by someone at work or their work fling. According to the survey, out of 1 644 respondents who have admitted to infidelity, salespeople rank among the top cheaters, with a startling 14.5% (239 people) admitting to having affairs at work.

Due to its frequently erratic work schedule and abundance of professional gatherings and networking opportunities, the industry is well-known for being an ideal environment for infidelity to flourish. Professors, teachers, and lecturers in the education sector are the second most common cheaters, with 13.7% (226 respondents) admitting to cheating on their significant other. A surprising profession to land among the top three, intelligence is indeed sexy, and you never know what sort of extracurricular activity your teacher spouse is involved in, being named among the naughtiest of professionals.

In third place are healthcare workers with a staggering 12.5% (205 respondents) owning up to having cheated with a colleague. Plagued by long and unpredictable hours, overnight emergency shifts, and paramount stress, health professionals may lead them to seek solace with someone who is in the same field and understands their daily struggles. Transport and logistics ranks as the fourth most likely to engage in infidelity (9.8%), while hospitality and events management in fifth accounts for 126 cases of infidelity (7.7%).