File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - A 29-year-old Kagiso woman was found dead and her nipples sliced off in a case that have police officers wondering what the motive behind the killing and mutilation of the body is. The woman's body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning by the people at whose toilet she was dumped.

Kagiso Police spokesman, Captain Solomon Sibiya, said residents were horrified when they discovered the body next to their toilet in Mount Fletcher Street, Extension 12.

The body, he said, had multiple stab wounds on the neck. Her pants and underwear were pulled down to her knees and there was no clothing on the upper body.

Her breasts were exposed and nipples sliced off.

"The people screamed and other residents arrived in the area to see what was going on. One of the ladies who arrived at the scene during the commotion identified the deceased as her friend who also lives in the area."

"We don't know why her nipples were sliced off and who did it. That's why we are trying to find out who she was with the night before.

"Further police investigations will determine if the deceased was raped before she was murdered. Anyone with information may remain anonymous and call Kagiso detectives on 011 696 9059/ 9104/9102 or our Crime Stop line: 08600 10111."

In May, Naledi Lethoba was found burnt beyond recognition in a veld and with a knife stuck in her neck in Welkom.

Her breasts had also been sliced off. Lethoba's suspected killer, Obed Leshoro, is alleged to have been in a romantic relationship with her at the time of her death.

The Star