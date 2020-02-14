Johannesburg - The 11-day search for a 15-month old baby who was snatched next to her sleeping mother has ended tragically after she was found dead.
The decomposed body of Mpho Kgoroyadira was found hidden under a rock in the bushes just a few meters away from her family home after police and the community launched an intensive search into her disappearance.
North West police's Colonel Adele Myburgh said since Mpho's disappearance, they had been searching for her through all platforms, including Amber. During the search with the community on Thursday they stumbled upon the Mpho's body.
"After the baby's body was found, a case of murder was opened and is under investigation. No arrests have been made," she said.
The baby's cause of death is not yet known as a postmortem was yet to be conducted. Myburgh could also not say if there were visible injuries on the child.