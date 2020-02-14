Body of missing NW baby found under a rock









The decomposed body of Mpho Kgoroyadira was found hidden under a rock in the bushes just a few meters away from her family home. Johannesburg - The 11-day search for a 15-month old baby who was snatched next to her sleeping mother has ended tragically after she was found dead. The decomposed body of Mpho Kgoroyadira was found hidden under a rock in the bushes just a few meters away from her family home after police and the community launched an intensive search into her disappearance. North West police's Colonel Adele Myburgh said since Mpho's disappearance, they had been searching for her through all platforms, including Amber. During the search with the community on Thursday they stumbled upon the Mpho's body. "After the baby's body was found, a case of murder was opened and is under investigation. No arrests have been made," she said. The baby's cause of death is not yet known as a postmortem was yet to be conducted. Myburgh could also not say if there were visible injuries on the child.

Mpho's 22-year-old mother was sleeping at her boyfriend's place at Jouberton Extension 12, Klerksdorp on February 1 when an unknown man allegedly broke into the house.

The mother told police that she woke up to find the man who then grabbed the baby and ran off.

Her cellphone was also stolen during the incident.

At the time of the incident, angry residents said they were not safe to walk around the streets and urged both the police and the local police authorities to take decisive action to guarantee them safety.

Myburgh said they were urging anyone with information regarding Mpho's murder to contact Captain Kagiso Ditshipi on 082 856 1748.

