'Bogus doctors' leave surgery in handcuffs as their shocked patients look on









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Johannesburg - Springs residents were shocked to see their "doctors" leave the surgery in handcuffs after being arrested for pretending to be medical practitioners when they were not. Sick patients who were waiting to be attended to had to be turned back after they were informed that the people operating from those premises were actually bogus doctors who had been arrested. According to spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Kobedi Mokheseng, the three arrested men are from Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. One of the men, he said, was busy drawing blood from a patient when police pounded while another was dispensing medication. Mokheseng said they descended on the premises last week Wednesday after getting a tip-off that there were some criminal activities taking place at a doctor's surgery at Palm Springs Mall.

Together with members of the SAPS, he said, they went to the place where the found three "dodgy male characters claiming to be qualified as medical practitioners".

"A 46-year old male from the DRC was found wearing a white coat with the stethoscope around his neck. He introduced himself to officers as the doctor responsible for the surgery.

"Besides him was a 52-year old male Nigerian national busy drawing blood from a patient, claiming to be qualified and next to him was a 36-year old male dispensing medications to patients.

"The trio failed to produce their qualifications, relevant documents and practice numbers on request, alleging that they are in Congo and Nigeria," he said.

Mokheseng said the surgery was closed and trio arrested. Some patients had to be turned back because of the raid, he said.

"They were changed in relation to Contravening Sec 17 (1)(a) Health Professions Act 56 of 1974, which is ‘Practising as a medical practitioner while not registered with Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)’, contravening Medicines and Related Substances Act no.101 of 1965 Sec 22A which is ‘Dispensing medication while not registered as a Pharmacist’ and Sec 22C ‘Dispensing medication without a license’ were registered against them."

They appeared at the Springs Magistrate's Court.

The HPCSA said the surgery belongs to Dr Kunnumpurathu James Mathew but he was not there at the time. According to the Council, Dr Bondo Crispin Muamba, from the DRC, was practising as a medical practitioner.

Bendele Oluwagbemiga, from Nigeria, was practising as a Phlebotomy Technician (drawing patient’s blood) while Rija Jose was found dispensing medication.

The council said doctors needed to refrain from allowing unregistered person to use their names and operate illegal practises.

According to the council, there have been over 400 complaints against bogus doctors since the beginning of the year Gauteng and Western Cape were the most affected, they said.

The Star