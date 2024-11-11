Boity Thulo and Roiii collaborate on groundbreaking album ‘The Extra Mile’

Renowned television personality and entrepreneur, Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo, has taken a significant step in her music career with the release of a collaborative album titled The Extra Mile, alongside rising rap sensation Roiii. The Extra Mile showcases a unique blend of Roiii’s innovative drill sound and Boity’s lyrical prowess, delivering a captivating sonic experience that pushes the boundaries of the genre.

This collaboration marks a significant moment in the local music scene, showcasing the evolution of the genre and the dynamic potential of cross-genre partnerships. Roiii, whose boundary-pushing sound has garnered him considerable acclaim, notes that “this collaboration is not just about music; it’s about breaking barriers and redefining what South African hip-hop can be.” Boity expressed her excitement about the album, highlighting that they put a lot of time and effort into it, further detailing that they are looking ahead with enthusiasm to the visuals that will accompany the music.

“I’m really excited for our fans to finally experience this project. We put a lot of time and effort into creating something unique and unexpected; now it’s time to work on some great visuals to go with the music.” Music enthusiasts can expect a dynamic mix of tracks that reflect the individual artistry of both Boity and Roiii while exemplifying their shared vision of evolving hip-hop. This collaboration invites listeners on a musical journey, exploring universal themes of resilience, ambition, and self-expression. This album is an essential listening experience for those who appreciate authenticity and innovation in music.