Bojanala mayor to explain why R134m the municipality mistakenly received was spent









Bojanala Platinum District Municipality mayor Fetsang Molosiwa. Picture: Facebook The North Wet Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts (Scopa) has summoned the mayor of Bojanala Platinum District Municipality to account for R134-million the council received erroneously. The provincial Scopa has tried to get mayor Fetsang Molosiwa to appear in front of them numerous times to account for why employees were not paid and over the spending of R134m that was deposited into municipal coffers. Scopa chairperson Job Dliso said: “We received a presentation from both the departments of Finance and of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) regarding the matter at the district municipality. “We are perturbed by the slow response and investigation by Cogta, wherein an official released R134 million without gazetting it, and that no action was taken.” Dliso said it would be a criminal offence if Molosiwa and her team failed to appear before Scopa on Wednesday.

The municipality has also been thrown into a leadership tussle with the chief financial officer, Olga Ndlovu, and municipal manager Pogiso Shikwane suspended.

Ndlovu and Shikwane got into hot water over the erroneous transfer of R134m into the municipality’s coffers in March 2018.

The money was meant for the Rustenburg Local Municipality.

Bojanala spent the money and as a result the provincial treasury withheld the equitable share of the municipality in July this year, and the municipality was unable to pay salaries of workers in September and in July, and some salaries were delayed.

Before their suspensions, the two were asked to write and substantiate why they should not be suspended.

In her letter, Ndlovu said that the money was used at Molosiwa’s behest.

“While you knew and directed as to how the money was used, the money since paid back by the Rustenburg Local Municipality and ultimately refunded to the entity that paid it to our municipality.

“No party suffered prejudice in the entire process,” the letter stated.

But opposition parties complained about the suspension of the two officials and accused Molosiwa of trying to hide her involvement in the scandal.

Opposition parties wrote to Cogta MEC Mothibedi Kegakilwe to intervene after the suspensions.

In a letter to Kegakilwe last week, the DA, EFF and Forum 4 Service Delivery asked that the council meeting where the two were suspended be declared null and void.

“Upon noting that the submissions were damning and implicating her, that she might be exposed for her role and her shenanigans, the mayor then falsified the documents as a means to clear her name and exonerate herself from the liability pertaining to the matter at hand.

“This meant that the intention was to mislead and deceive the municipal council upon the interrogation of the reasons by the two officials,” the parties said.

The opposition parties also said that on the day Ndlovu and Shikwane were suspended, the council didn’t have a quorum as opposition members walked out and only 19 councillors were left in the legislature.