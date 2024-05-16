Boks join initiative to tackle growing global concern of e-waste

Through teaching South Africans and the rest of the globe about the critical role in solving the sustainability and e-waste crises, the “Children vs. Champions” campaign addresses the pressing issue of e-waste that the country and the continent are grappling with. In this day of unparalleled technological advancement, the issue of e-waste is a global concern that necessitates attention and action.

This programme, which is supported by Dell Technologies and three of its licensed distributors, Tarsus, Pinnacle, and Axis, aims to promote a sustainable mindset among all generations in addition to recycling devices. The E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA) has made teaching people about e-waste amusing and educational by having kids compete in a tough quiz against Springbok Rugby players Eben Etzebeth, Deon Fourie, and Manie Libbok, in keeping with the marketing theme, “Creating a Sustainable Future”. “Become sustainable … and go green!” said Etzebeth, Fourie, and Libbok in the initiative video series, which is live across ERA’s social media pages.

In addition to helping the South African public understand the extent of the e-waste problem, the campaign also encourages people to recycle their waste in an ethical and sustainable way. The initiative further reveals that e-waste has a negative impact on the environment if it is not recycled correctly, and ERA has a comprehensive list of e-waste recycling drop-off points around the country. Living sustainably with technology means ensuring that all ageing and failed products should be discarded using trusted e-waste recycling points that prevent the materials from ending up in landfills.

Ashley du Plooy, CEO at ERA, said waste was virtually 100% recyclable. “Old mobile phones, a washing machine – anything with a cable or battery should be recycled as it contains mixed materials from wiring, plastic, hazardous materials, and even gold. If it is disposed of correctly, it doesn’t harm the environment and can be reused in new products.” Doug Woolley, general manager for Dell Technologies South Africa, added: “Dell Technologies and ERA share a commitment towards sustainability and promoting e-waste responsibility.