Boksburg explosion: Death toll rises to 18 as more people die due to burns

Johannesburg - Eight more people have died following the Boksburg tanker explosion that took place on Christmas Eve where 10 people were reported to have died immediately after the explosion. A truck carrying gas got stuck under a bridge near OR Tambo Memorial Hospital. The gas container then started leaking, resulting in an explosion that caused extensive damage to public and private infrastructure as well as sustained injuries and loss of life.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said eight more people have died since Monday. This brings the death toll from the explosion to 18. The Gauteng health department confirmed in a statement on Monday that the death toll had risen. "Of the 18 deceased people, nine are Tambo Memorial Hospital staff (consisting of one driver and eight nurses)," Modiba said.

According to the police’s preliminary report, the gas tanker got stuck trying to go under a low-level bridge. The blast quickly spread to the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital as well as parts of a residential area, where onlookers had gathered to observe what was happening. The department also said family members wanting to identify their loved ones could go to the Germiston Forensic Pathology Services at 10 Long Street on Tuesday, December 27. Modiba said the hospital was not taking in any new patients, and counselling services for victims and families would be offered on-site throughout this tragic period.

"Thirty seven people, including 24 patients (who were situated at the hospital’s accident and emergency department) and 13 staff members, who were situated outside the wards and the hospital’s parking lot at the time of the explosion, sustained severe burns, and were diverted to neighbouring hospitals as Tambo hospital remains on divert. "Of the 321 patients that were at the facility prior to the explosion, 42 patients were discharged on Sunday, and as of Monday, the number of patients admitted at the facility is 279," Modiba added. The Star