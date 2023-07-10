Boksburg gas leak: families call on government for assistance

Johannesburg - The Chiure Chiure family are still coming to terms with the deaths of seven family members and close friends following a deadly gas leak at the Angelo informal settlement, Boksburg, last week. The tragic incident last Wednesday left 17 people, including children, dead and 11 others in hospital.

It is suspected that illegal miners were responsible for the incident. The family are pleading with the government to assist them to transport their loved ones to their home in Mozambique for burial there. On Friday, affected residents received food parcels from the Department of Social Development.

Unfortunately, Ernest Chiure did not receive any as he was on his way to the Germiston mortuary to look for his relative, January Chiure, 18, who died at the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Thursday. January was taken to the hospital after the gas leak. Speaking to The Star yesterday, Ernest Chiure said they would look for January’s body at the Boksburg mortuary today after failing to find it at the Germiston mortuary.

Ernest, who lost two brothers and a son, said life was very hard for the remaining family members. They were traumatised and feared a similar incident might happen in the near future. “We wish the government could help us by transporting our loved ones to Mozambique and be given dignified burials,” he said. Ernest said they were thinking of moving out of the area, finding a new home and starting afresh.

“This place has terrible memories. We lost loved ones who were very close to our hearts. If things were my way, I would say we move immediately, but the problem is that we don’t know where to go,” said Ernest. He said his biggest challenge was to find stable employment – he gets temporary work whenever contractors are needed. The MMC for community services in Ekurhuleni, Bridget Thusi, said 11 of the deceased were from Mozambique and four from Zimbabwe.

“We are speaking to the Mozambican and Zimbabwean embassies for them to assist with transportation back to the deceased’s homelands,” said Thusi. Of the people taken to the hospital, one was South African, but no family members had come forward for the remaining patients, she said. “Three remain in the hospital – two children and an adult male, who is critical.” Judith Manyisa said her 19-year-old son, 20-year-old daughter-in-law and two grandchildren had died. She said she was called to the scene of the tragedy by neighbours as she lived close by.

“The gas smell was still strong. I wet a cloth, entered the shack, and discovered that my children and their children had passed away. I need assistance so that I can bury my children in Mozambique,” said Manyisa. She said they started noticing last year that the occupants across the yard were illegal miners. The people who had lived there previously had not been involved in any illegal activity.