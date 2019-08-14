Picture: succo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A 25-year-old Boksburg man is behind bars after he allegedly stripped naked while visiting his 47-year-old friend and asked her to have sex with him. When the woman reacted in astonishment and refused, the man is alleged to have taken out a knife and threatened to stab her.

However, she managed to get away and reported him to the police.

He was later charged with attempted rape and theft.

Constable Justice Ramaube of the Boksburg North Police said the incident happened on Sunday morning around 2am.

Ramaube said the woman told police that the man was her friend and she did not suspect anything when her arrived her house in the early hours.

However, she started becoming concerned when he took off his clothes, fondled his genitals and asked her to have sex with him.

“She said she told him that she could not have sex with him. However, he allegedly got agitated, took out a knife and threatened to stab her while hiding her cellphone,” Ramaube said.

Ramaube added that the woman managed to run to her brother’s house which is not far from her own and when she returned, her cellphone was missing.

A case of attempted rape and theft were opened at the Boksburg North Police Station.

Ramaube said the suspect was on the run all along and was only arrested on Tuesday after the woman saw him at his house and alerted the police.

He was expected to appear at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court soon.

