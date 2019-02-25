Picture: SAPS (Twitter)

Boksburg police have nabbed three men who were allegedly found in possession of what is believe to be heroin on Sunday night. Officers from the multi-disciplinary narcotics unit of O.R Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) arrested the three for allegedly having the drugs with an estimated value of about R3-million on them.

Colonel Brenda Muridili said the unit had responded to a tip-off about suspects transporting drugs from the airport to an unknown destination.

“The suspects were identified and the sedan they were travelling in was followed by members of ORTIA K9 Unit until Boksburg North where they stopped it."

“The vehicle was searched and police found white powdery substance suspected to be heroin. This substance will be sent to the SAPS Forensic laboratory for further testing,” she added.

The three suspects aged 26, 36, and 42 were charged with the possession of and dealing in drugs and were expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate Court soon.

Muridili urged people to use the police Crime Stop number 08600 10111 to report any criminality and to continue supporting police efforts in the fight against crime.