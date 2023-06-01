Independent Online
Bomb scare at OR Tambo International Airport was a hoax

O.R Tambo International Airport. Picture: O.R Tambo International Airport/Facebook

Johannesburg - The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has issued an apology to the public following the evacuation of passengers from the domestic arrivals terminals on May 31 at OR Tambo International Airport.

This comes after there was a bomb threat that was later uncovered as a hoax. As a result of this temporary disruption to normal operations, eight domestic flights were affected.

After a thorough investigation by the SAPS, it was revealed that there was no reason for concern.

"The Airports Company South Africa would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused during the evacuation of passengers from the domestic arrivals at the terminal on the evening of May 31."

"Acsa received a notification from an anonymous caller of an alleged bomb threat at the domestic arrivals hall at approximately 5pm.

"Upon learning of the potential security risk, we immediately initiated the evacuation of all passengers and staff from the area that was potentially at risk. After a thorough investigation by the SAPS it emerged that there was no reason for concern, normal service has since resumed, and the domestic arrivals hall was declared safe as of 7.25pm," said Acsa.

"Acsa's primary concern will always be the security of our passengers and staff, and it was imperative that action be taken immediately to ensure their safety.

"While the matter will continue to be investigated by SAPS to establish the origin and motive of the individuals behind this incident, we would like to assure all our passengers that our security personnel will remain on high alert and all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the continued safety of our passengers."

