Bonang Matheba to host the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town

Renowned media personality and television host Bonang Matheba is set to take the spotlight as she hosts the prestigious Earthshot Prize Awards, set to happen in Cape Town on November 6. This year’s ceremony will attract a plethora of global leaders, innovators, and advocates dedicated to finding solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

Matheba expressed her excitement in an animated video shared on social media, exclaiming her eagerness to engage with attendees. “I am hosting the Earthshot Prize Awards! So excited. See you there,” she said. The event will also feature American actor and singer Billy Porter as a co-host, who similarly took to social media to share his anticipation ahead of the ceremony.

“Hi everybody, I am co-hosting the Earthshot Prize Awards this year. Life is a gift, and how we treat each other and our planet matters. I can’t wait to see you in Cape Town.” The Earthshot Prize is designed to spotlight global innovators addressing environmental issues. At the third-annual Earthshot Innovation Summit, held in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Prize unveiled its fourth cohort of 15 finalists, each selected from nearly 2 500 nominees across 75 countries. These exceptional individuals represent a diverse range of backgrounds and solutions dedicated to tackling climate-related challenges.

Prince William, founder and president of The Earthshot Prize, emphasised the importance of the awards as a celebration of dedication and innovation, stating: “Today, we celebrate the incredible achievement, unwavering dedication, and urgent optimism that drives our fourth class of Earthshot innovators.” He added that the finalists showcase what can be achieved through global creativity and commitment towards a sustainable future. This year’s finalists, hailing from six continents, include remarkable firsts for The Prize — from France to Ghana, Indonesia to Kazakhstan, and Nepal. Their groundbreaking ideas are anticipated to inspire action and illustrate the potential for tangible change in repairing and regenerating the planet.