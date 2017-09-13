



The Being Bonang reality star faced a lot of criticism after the initial release of her book in August was met with disappointment from social media when extracts from her book were posted online with grammatical errors including the wrong date of birth for the day she was born.

The book was eventually recalled by Exclusive Books after the backlash and those who had already bought the book were offered refunds.





The relaunch intimate affair on Thursday was attended by Blackbird Books publisher Thabiso Mahlape and a number of her fans who are now dubbed the 'B Force'.





Matheba was emotional as she took to the stage to address her fans.





She said it meant the world to her for her fans to take the time out to see her and wrote a letter a few days before to tell them just how much she appreciated the support.





"You are the light and the people that have made this journey all worth it," she started her speech before taking a deep breath to hold back the tears.





She added that everything that she and Mahlape had been through; the lessons were there in the book, and that everybody would be able to read through the carefully put together book.





"I hope that it ignites your sparkle and that you invest in it and celebrate it every single day."





Two fans, Carmela and Moe said they appreciated Matheba and continued to support her because of everything she stood for.

Carmela and Moe talk about the #Bforce at #FromAtoB relaunch and book signing pic.twitter.com/slOFgNzmaH — Mpiletso Motumi (@mane_mpi) September 14, 2017

After the signing the star took pictures and selfies with her fans.













