Bongane Radebe forms 'Imbewu' with vocalists

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Imbewu means many things for Bongane Radebe. “It’s in reference to being fruitful and to multiplying and that’s what we are looking to do as a group - giving people more, expressing through music and also spreading a seedling to the people,” said Radebe. The saxophonist has formed a musical group, Imbewu, with two of his backing vocalists who will now also get a chance to shine. “More than anything, they have shown me respect, and the Bongane Radebe brand. They have always been behind me and trusted me through it all. I am not that famous myself, but they have trusted me with their talents and capabilities. We are able to treat each other like a family.” The two singers, Vuyani Manqele and Nompumelelo Lelo, have been working under the Radebe umbrella for the last two years and the group came to be late last year.

“We want to do a lot of projects with DJs and feature other artists in the music industry and grow from that. Eventually, we would like to be able to host our one-man shows as Imbewu and spread the love,” Radebe said.

Vocalists Vuyani Manqele and Nompumelelo Lelo have formed a new group called Imbewu. Supplied

While the Covid-19 pandemic spreads over the globe, the group is using this time as an opportunity to record their album.

“We have all the time now. Everything that happens is part of God’s plan. So we will let it be.”

The first single from the trio is called Gijima, with an Afropop sound.

“It’s all about being in love. People in long-term relationships can’t wait to be together and that’s something we all go through at some point in our lives.”

Radebe said the basis of the group was to tell people’s stories. While there was no set date of release yet for their album, the trio would continue to produce singles to build towards it.

Radebe said he was not working on any solo projects at the moment but rather featuring on other artists’ projects.

“I hope we’ll be singing together for a very long time. We can still have our solo careers outside of the group. When it’s Imbewu, we come together and create something as a family.”