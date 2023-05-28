Bongani Fassie wants investigation on missing R25 million from his mother’s estate

Johannesburg – Bongani Fassie has told the “Sunday World” that he is investigating the disappearance of more than R25 milliom from his mother Brenda Fassie’s estate. The 39-year-old said his mother was robbed when her publishing rights were sold by one of the executors for only R1 million, which went missing.

Fassie could not be drawn to comment on the matter, choosing only to say the embezzlement of his mother’s money dates as far back as 2004. "I kindly suggest you follow the (look) all the way back to 2004, when Mabrr passed. Please apply yourself and investigate this matter before we proceed," he said. This is not the first time that Fassie has accused those who handed over his mother’s estate of having cheated her.

Last year, former music manager Lance Stehr slapped Fassie with a R6 million defamation suit after accusing him of spreading "intentional falsehoods" against him. "The false and defamatory statements made and broadcast by the defendant and his confidante Mercy Pakela have had the effect of lowering the reputation of the plaintiff (Lance) in the eyes of his community in that the plaintiff is perceived by those to whom publication occurred as an unprofessional manager who exploits his clients and deals drugs to them," Stehr said in his court papers to Fassie. The former Jozi group member told the publication his mother’s estate was concluded in 2017 and her husband at the time, Nhlanhla Mbambo, should have been the beneficiary as they had entered into a civil marriage.

The late singer died a few months before she turned 40 due to respiratory and cardiothoracic challenges. It was reported that post-mortem also showed Fassie had overdosed on cocaine prior to falling into a coma from which she would never recover. It was also reported that former music lawyer Graeme Gillifan, who passed away last week, had initiated an order for the former Brenda Fassie music manager to pay R3m into Fassie’s estate, following a lawsuit filed by the estate’s executor, in which Gilfillan served as the business investigator.