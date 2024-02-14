Bongani Ntanzi denies ever meeting or appointing former legal counsel

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will be awaiting transcripts from the accused’s previous appearances, as murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi has denied ever appointing former police crime intelligence officer Ntokozo Mjiyako as his legal counsel. As the trial-within-a-trial resumed in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday, Ntanzi, one of five men currently on trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa, denied he had ever appointed the former officer as his defence attorney.

As Ntanzi returned to the stand in court on Wednesday, he said not only had he never appointed Mjiyako as his representative shortly after his arrest in 2020, but he went further and stressed that he had never even spoken to him. “I never spoke to that man (Mjiyako), even at the police station in Rustenburg. I never spoke to him.” Ntanzi stated that his family did not hire Mjiyako to represent him since his mother was elderly and did not possess the knowledge required to contact lawyers.

During cross-examination, State advocate Ronnie Sibanda asked Ntanzi to confirm whether it was indeed his initials and signature on the supposed confession statement. Ntanzi explained that he had only signed the document that day because he thought it was for recording his complaints about not being allowed to have a bath or call someone. “I had not taken a bath since I was arrested on June 16. I only signed for my complaint,” Ntanzi said.

Mjiyako was according to Ntanzi dismissed as his legal counsel during previous appearances as he wanted him to instead confess to the murder of Meyiwa, which he has vehemently denied despite the state producing two confessions statements from him, one of which was made in front of a magistrate. Police management confirmed that Mjiyako was a former police member but had been dishonourably discharged. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said at the time of the officer’s resignation, the police had initiated disciplinary proceedings into allegations against him where he was a suspect in a robbery with a firearm case that was possibly linked to a truck hijacking.