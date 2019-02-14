Bontle Modiselle is all about self-love today as she celebrates women through dance.

Choreographer Bontle Modiselle has always been an advocate for self-love and appreciation. “No matter where you are in life, it is important to be courageous enough to be yourself, whether it is in how you look or the type of job you have. Just the things that people would say are odd, are things that are always celebrated but I have always done them on my own. I have always been surrounded by love,” said Modiselle.

The 28-year-old TV and radio presenter is hosting a special Self-Love Celebration of Women dance session today to honour what love means to her.

She was inspired by the people who follow her on social media to host this event.

“Mostly because of the kind of texts and messages I get both from guys and girls which have to do with their self-esteem and perception of themselves,” she said. “What they think, how they feel, what they need to do, how to better themselves. Often, people look to me for direction or some sort of guidance,” she said.

She has been dancing for the last 14 years and is the perfect expert to teach others how to move their bodies. Her career as a professional choreographer started in 2010.

Modiselle said as much as Valentine’s Day was supposed to be a day for romantic love, for her the most important kind was self love.

“I’m stepping out of my box. Instead of expressing my self love in my corner where people observe it, I want to express it to help other people to find it in themselves. So I know an event won’t change it completely but it will spark something, be a catalyst towards something,” she said.

For her event this evening, all she wants is for people to relax.

“I want the space to be a safe haven where people can be who they want to be and let their hair loose. There is no superiority complex. I’ve invited people from the entertainment industry but no one is above anyone.

“Everyone will be coming in there as a student. There will be talks and conversations but, most importantly, people are going to get down to some choreography. Dance, have fun and go crazy.”

Modiselle said her favourite love language was words of affirmation.

“I am big on expression and touch. I think all of them work in different moments as they all co-exist. In words, I’m not big on gifting or buying love, I accept gifts but it is not really my thing. Just the expression of it is my language.”