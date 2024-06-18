Boomtown gets best for Hollywoodbets Durban July

The annual Hollywoodbets Durban July, one of Africa’s premier horse racing events, is rapidly approaching, sparking anticipation across the country and beyond. Over the past decade, the prestigious affair has solidified its position as the ultimate July weekend event, attracting spectators from the world of fashion, music, and horse racing.

This year is no exception, with race participants gearing up for the big day, Saturday, July 6, at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Many distinguished visitors are anticipated to attend this year’s race under the “Ride the Wave" theme, where the excitement isn’t limited to the game itself — high-end apparel also steals the show. One of the announcements that drew interest, was the list of local celebrities scheduled to appear at Johnnie Walker Blonde’s BOOMTOWN, which has a reputation for consistently offering unparalleled hospitality paired with world-class live entertainment.

Featuring some of the biggest names in South African music, including hip-hop royalty K.O and international DJ duo Major League, it is poised to once again showcase world-class sound and lighting. This year, Maglera - currently the biggest hip-hop act in the nation — will make his stage debut while some beloved local acts are also on the schedule. Ms. Cosmo and Ten Oceans will support them, with Goldmax, Shilly Mingz, DJ Hands, and Devlin also confirmed.