Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Border Management Authority arrests more than 120 people

The Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed that it had arrested more than 120 people who tried to enter South Africa illegally over the festive season. Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Newspapers

Published Jan 5, 2025

Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA) Dr Michael Masiapato revealed that it had arrested more than 120 illegal immigrants who tried to enter the country illegally by Saturday January 4.

This after Masiapato and his team led an operation at the Beitbridge port of entry.

Masiapato said many other illegal immigrants were intercepted as they attempted to illegally cross the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe.

He said the border experienced a high volume of people and out of the 20 000 people who crossed the border on 4 January, 3000 were making their way into Zimbabwe. A large number of them were pedestrians crossing the border.

“We deployed drones and we have been able to arrest more than 120 people who tried to enter the country illegally,” he said.

Speaking at the border on Friday, Masiapato confirmed that preparations are in place to manage the influx of travellers returning to South Africa from other parts of the continent.

“The BMA and the rest of the stakeholders here at the Beitbridge port of entry are ready to implement the return leg of our plan for the festive season,” Masiapato said.

He said that the Beitbridge port of entry is the biggest land port and has seen increased movement in recent years.

