Border Management Authority arrests more than 120 people

Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA) Dr Michael Masiapato revealed that it had arrested more than 120 illegal immigrants who tried to enter the country illegally by Saturday January 4. This after Masiapato and his team led an operation at the Beitbridge port of entry.

Masiapato said many other illegal immigrants were intercepted as they attempted to illegally cross the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe. He said the border experienced a high volume of people and out of the 20 000 people who crossed the border on 4 January, 3000 were making their way into Zimbabwe. A large number of them were pedestrians crossing the border. “We deployed drones and we have been able to arrest more than 120 people who tried to enter the country illegally,” he said.