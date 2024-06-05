‘Born Into Fame’ provides a unique perspective to young stars with well-known parents

“Born Into Fame”, an intriguing reality show that has piqued the interest of social media users, is due to premiere on June 18 and will provide a glimpse into growing up with famous parents. The star-studded cast includes siblings AJ and Owamie Mafokate, Arthur Mafokate’s children; Phila Madlingozi, Ringo Madlingozi’s son; Robbie Malinga Jr, the late Robbie Malinga’s son; Shamiso Mosaka, Azania Mosaka’s daughter; and DJ Tira’s son, Tank the Rockstar.

Shamiso, who has been in the entertainment world for a few years, is eager to open up about the show, her profession and why other people should watch the show. She explains what sparked her interest in joining the show, highlighting that she loves reality television. “I love reality television. Any reality TV show that has been put out, I have probably watched. I am a big fan of ”The Real Housewives“, and sometimes I have ideations of being a real housewife. So when ”Born Into Fame“ approached me, I was just like, ‘Wow, this is a medium I love.’

“I am quite private, but it came in a year where I told myself that this would be my ‘yes’ year. This is an out-of-my-comfort zone year; this is the year that I wanted to challenge myself in what I do in the industry. So ”Born Into Fame“ aligned with that.” The star further says the show depicts their lives in their purest form, and there is no filter. “It shows our lives in their purest form. It’s not polished. It’s not glamorised. It is not a show based on wealth, for example. With our show, you get to see the real sh*t, as it is. It shows that our lives are not perfect, and I think people will connect with that.”