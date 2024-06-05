‘Born Into Fame’ provides a unique perspective to young stars with well-known parents

“Born Into Fame”, an intriguing reality show that has piqued the interest of social media users, is due to premiere on June 18 and will provide a glimpse into growing up with famous parents.
The star-studded cast includes siblings AJ and Owamie Mafokate, Arthur Mafokate’s children; Phila Madlingozi, Ringo Madlingozi’s son; Robbie Malinga Jr, the late Robbie Malinga’s son; Shamiso Mosaka, Azania Mosaka’s daughter; and DJ Tira’s son, Tank the Rockstar.
Shamiso, who has been in the entertainment world for a few years, is eager to open up about the show, her profession and why other people should watch the show.
She explains what sparked her interest in joining the show, highlighting that she loves reality television.
“I love reality television. Any reality TV show that has been put out, I have probably watched. I am a big fan of ”The Real Housewives“, and sometimes I have ideations of being a real housewife. So when ”Born Into Fame“ approached me, I was just like, ‘Wow, this is a medium I love.’
“I am quite private, but it came in a year where I told myself that this would be my ‘yes’ year. This is an out-of-my-comfort zone year; this is the year that I wanted to challenge myself in what I do in the industry. So ”Born Into Fame“ aligned with that.”
The star further says the show depicts their lives in their purest form, and there is no filter.
“It shows our lives in their purest form. It’s not polished. It’s not glamorised. It is not a show based on wealth, for example. With our show, you get to see the real sh*t, as it is. It shows that our lives are not perfect, and I think people will connect with that.”
Asked why people should watch the reality show, she says: “People should watch because it is a first of its kind in many ways. I have never seen a reality show that has a predominantly male cast. And people have seen the children of celebrities when the show was about parents, but now it is about the kids, their struggles, and the steps we have all taken to establish ourselves in our own crafts and lives.
“Honestly, it is a fun show. It is not your typical reality show. If you are looking for mad drama and all of that stuff, you will get what you want, and if you want to see it from a wholesome perspective, you will get what you want. It is a well-rounded show that has the right amount of drama but loads of fun.”
The Star