BOSA launches ‘I Believe’ TV ad campaign

Build One South Africa (Bosa) has launched its official campaign TV advert titled “I Believe”, marking the beginning of its promotional efforts. The advertisement, aired on Friday, prominently highlighted the disparity between South Africa’s current condition under the existing administration and the country’s prospects for advancement and solidarity.

Bosa spokesperson Roger Solomons said the advert aims to break through the noise and offer a message of hope amid increasing division. “Our advert seeks to cut through the noise and clutter and offer a message of unity and hope amid a fast-dividing South Africa. “We recognise the pressing need for a non-racial umbrella party to hold the centre and provide the platform for building one South Africa. And Bosa is that party.

“Ethno-nationalist parties like the PA, MK, VF+ and IFP are gaining more support, indicating a rise in division within South Africa. This rise is linked to the intricate history of the country, which still impacts current affairs. “Even though people try to make everyone feel like they're all part of the same country, there are still problems that can cause fights. Running this country carefully needs smart, working-together leaders, especially since South Africa is turning 30 years old as a democracy.” Solomons noted that instead of working hard to reach agreements through mature discussions, many politicians choose an easier path. They focus on specific identities or topics like race, religion, tribe, or ethnicity to gather support. This strategy is what he called basic political opportunism.

“The upcoming period in South Africa’s history, the next 30 years, is about to start. It needs strong leaders who can make difficult decisions and address the social problems holding back progress.” As the advert states, Bosa believes in a South Africa where everyone benefits from a thriving economy, where every household has at least one job, where children excel in maths and science instead of facing dangers like pit latrines and where families are safe from violent crimes. “Bosa also believes in a South Africa where people feel proud of their country instead of feeling forced to leave permanently; where skin colour does not unfairly affect opportunities in life and where those who steal public funds are held accountable and sent to prison.