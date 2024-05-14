Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane calls for accountability in South African politics

Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a scathing attack on the ANC, accusing the governing party of perpetuating corruption by fielding tainted individuals for parliamentary seats. Speaking at the unveiling of the party’s latest election billboard in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday, Maimane underscored the imperative of restoring integrity to South Africa’s highest legislative body.

According to Bosa spokesperson Roger Solomons, the message of the billboard he directed at the ANC and the message is “Stop sending criminals to Parliament”. “Parliament is our country’s highest lawmaking institution. It should be occupied by individuals who embody integrity and espouse ethical leadership. Those who have the honour of holding a seat in Parliament require skills, experience, diversity and passion to serve the people of South Africa. “However, despite acknowledging its tainted reputation for corruption, nepotism and misconduct, the ANC continues to demonstrate its true identity through its actions.

“The Zondo Commission Report on State Capture implicated at least 97 ANC members in various wrongdoings against the people of South Africa. Among those identified were individuals such as Gwede Mantashe, Nomvula Mokonyane, Dudu Myeni, Sfiso Buthelezi, Winnie Ngwenya, Cedric Frolick, Malusi Gigaba, Thabang Makwetla, David Mahlobo, Snuki Zikalala, Bejani Chauke, Andries Nel, and Zizi Kodwa.” However, Solomons added that despite these revelations, many of them have been included in the ANC’s lists for parliamentary and provincial legislative positions. “Instead of facing consequences for their corrupt actions, they are rewarded with promotions. This unethical approach, emblematic of the ANC, must be eliminated from governance in South Africa.”

The party highlighted a transparent and honest message to voters ahead of the elections. “While the ANC elevates individuals involved in wrongdoing to Parliament, Bosa promises to guarantee their accountability and imprisonment. You can rely on us to uphold this pledge. “The candidate rosters of the ANC and Bosa are fundamentally distinct. Our foremost dedication to the South African populace is to elevate the quality of elected officials in government and cultivate deeper connections with the public. Hence, our lists showcase a varied selection of new personalities infused with dedication and moral principles, ready to contribute to our nation’s legislative functions... “Although it’s crucial to ensure a balanced composition of Members of Parliament (MPs), there are notable deficiencies in the existing legal structure that enable corruption suspects to avoid repercussions.

“To strengthen the government’s resilience against corruption, we advocate for creating Specialised Corruption Courts dedicated to probing and bringing to justice corruption cases spanning both public and private domains.” Solomons said they support legislative changes that mandate a minimum 15-year prison term for those convicted of corruption. This would enhance the government’s ability to move beyond mere accusations and pursue meaningful prosecution, including imprisonment when necessary. “We are dedicated to pushing for a transition from the existing electoral system to one based on constituencies, which would encourage increased public participation and allow the President to select more cabinet members from non-political backgrounds. Additionally, we endorse direct presidential elections as a means of promoting a more democratic political environment.