BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane declares war against criminals

With over 70 people killed per day in South Africa, Build One South Africa (BOSA) has vowed to get rid of crime in the country. According to crime statistics published earlier this year, in the third quarter of 2023–2024, a total of 7 710 people were murdered.

Maimane said the change that BOSA is leading focuses on creating jobs, educating the youth, and keeping the streets safe. Maimane was speaking at the party’s Jikizinto final rally ahead of Wednesday’s elections in Ellis Park Arena, Johannesburg, on Saturday. Under Bosa, Maimane said an additional 120 000 new officers are going to be recruited and trained.

“Adequate funding and resources for effective response and prevention actions are made available, and the budget of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is doubled to R10 billion. “All dockets are digitalised for transparency and accessibility, and a National Criminal Investigation Directorate is established to pursue and prosecute the top 100 most violent criminals. South Africa will become a country where every citizen feels safe,” said Maimane. He said there are really only a few choices in this election.

“The question is: Who do you want at the table negotiating on your behalf? Who do you want in the driving seat on the road to South Africa’s future? “Do you want leaders with experience, integrity, and a track record of service? Or do you want political amateurs with mediocre slogans? “After May 29, we will either have: President Cyril Ramaphosa is pushing the ANC’s corrupt interests. President Julius Malema is pursuing the EFF’s radical agenda of division and nationalisation. President John Steenhuisen is driving the DA’s elitism with a redress-allergic focus on minority groups in South Africa. Or President Mmusi Maimane is running with BOSA’s vision of building one South Africa,” Maimane said.

He said picking who to vote for is a bit like picking a babysitter. “Who do you trust with your children while you aren’t around? Who do you want looking after them to the same standard of care you would give?” asked Maimane. He said there are some who are trying to frame the election as one between big and small parties.