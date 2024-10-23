Bosa proposes cuts to politicians’ perks to rescue education system

The deputy leader of Build One South Africa (Bosa), Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, said her party will table a proposal for cuts to politicians’ perks and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) bailouts at next week’s mid-term budget. The Department of Basic Education has been experiencing the tide of budget cuts, leaving teachers nationwide on the verge of losing their jobs.

However, according to media reports, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube assured that there will be no teacher retrenchments in 2025. The current number of teachers will remain as is. Rather, the department is working to resolve the outstanding issue in conjunction with the National Treasury.

Hlazo-Webster suggested that the funds cut from politicians’ perks could be used to cover costs while fixing the dire departmental issues that cripple the education system. “This process begins with safeguarding education funding. In next week’s mid-term budget, we will firmly oppose any attempts to cut the education budget. Bosa will table amendments to plug the funding gap, ensuring that no teaching posts are cut, as up to 3 000 of these critical positions are at risk. Cutting teacher numbers is cutting the future of our children. “BOSA will table cuts to politicians’ perks and SOE bailouts, and for these funds to be redirected to employing teachers, building classrooms, and equipping young people,” said Hlazo-Webster.

She applauded the appointment of Gwarube, noting that the new minister’s appointment will help steadfastly address the issues the department has been grappling with for years. She said Gwarube’s appointment is an upgrade from her predecessor, Angie Motshekga, who for 15 years allowed standards to drop and schools to crumble. “The recent appointment of Minister Siviwe Gwarube under the Government of National Unity presents a real chance to break from past failures and to rebuild our education system from the ground up. This is a chance to address the systemic issues that have held our learners back for far too long.