Bosa wants national convention to decide SA’s future

Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a national convention to decide the future of South Africa. This comes as negotiations between political parties under the Government of National Unity (GNU) appear to be failing to agree on how to constitute a collective government.

On Monday, the DA was accused of making outlandish demands after a leaked letter to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula revealed that the DA had demanded no less than 11 ministerial positions, including administrative positions. The ANC has accused the DA and other parties of negotiating in bad faith. In the recent elections, Bosa got more than 194 000 votes, resulting in the party securing two seats in the National Assembly and one seat in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature

In a statement, Bosa spokesperson Roger Solomons said that on Monday, Maimane had written to Ramaphosa, urging him to consider establishing a national convention comprising all the parties to be represented in the seventh administration. “Bosa has this on Monday written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that he urgently establishes a national convention comprised of all 18 Parliamentary parties with a mandate to decide on the purpose, agenda and scope of a new GNU. Today, 60 million South Africans sit anxiously awaiting for negotiations between parties as they continue under a veil of secrecy. “There is now a clear deadlock between the DA and the ANC over government positions, patronage and access to state resources. South Africa deserves better.”