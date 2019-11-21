Bosasa assets to go under the hammer









Bosasa looks to be crumbling after the testimony of its former chief operating officer, Angelo Agrizzi, pictured, who alleged at the Zondo Commission that bribes were paid to top officials and politicians for every tender that it was awarded. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Luxury cars and fixed property belonging to embattled facilities management company Africa Global Operations (formally Bosasa) entities are set to go under the hammer. Park Village Auctions (PVA) said its auction of the Bosasa assets starts on December 4. “Viewing will be held on-site on December 2 and 3 from 9am to 3pm on both days. The auction commences at 11am on December 4,5 and 6,” PVA said. Director Clive Lazarus said his company, along with partners and Bidders Choice, has received due instructions from the appointed liquidators to proceed with the large undertaking of disposing of assets, which stem from the subsidiaries of African Global/Bosasa in liquidation. Lazarus said the sale would have an emporium-like proportion, with a substantial assortment of goods.

“From an entire copper plant, commercial properties and high-end furniture to commercial and passenger vehicles ranging from entry-level to luxury SUVs,” he said.

The companies in question include: Global Technology Systems, Bosasa Properties, Rodcor, African Global Operations, Watson Corporate Academy, On-IT-1, Bosasa IT, Bosasa Supply Chain Management, Leading Prospect Trading 111, Bosasa Youth Development Centres, and Black Rox Security Intelligence Services.

PVA said the collection of assets was so vast that the auction would be held over several days at the African Global Operations’ Smart Global Campus located at 1 Windsor Road, Luipaardsvlei, Krugersdorp.

The auction sequence will commence with the sale of vehicles, which includes those issued for personal use: a 2016 BMW X5, a 2011 Audi S5, 2008 Audi A4, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E200, and 2016 Mercedes-Benz C250.

“Commercial vehicles include various closed- and refrigerated-body trucks, Massey Ferguson tractors, a Case TX 170 Telehandler, and a 2005 Caterpillar 424 backhoe loader,” it said.

According to Lazarus, over 100 vehicles will be made available.

On the second day, fixed assets which include a copper plant will be placed on auction.

It will see the first property on the block of the former Bosasa headquarters and campus that consist of a large office park, offices, restaurant canteen, warehouse and other buildings going under the hammer.

The Lindela Repatriation Centre will follow suit before the copper plant with movable and immovable equipment is lined up for sale.

The final day of auction will see security, electronic equipment and household furniture up for grabs.

The company looks to be crumbling after the testimony of its former chief operating officer, Angelo Agrizzi, who alleged at the Zondo Commission that bribes were paid to top officials and politicians for every tender that it was awarded.

After the damning claims, Bosasa filed for voluntary liquidation.