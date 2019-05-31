Daniel Chakane claims he went to Johannesburg Eye Hospital in Northcliff, Johannesburg, for a cataract removal. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - A Sharpeville father can no longer adequately provide for his family following an apparent botched eye operation that left him partially blind. Daniel Chakane claims he went to Johannesburg Eye Hospital in Northcliff, Johannesburg, for a cataract removal which was done via laser procedure in 2012 and 2013.

The 50-year-old was able to see with both eyes before the procedure, only to emerge with his left eye completely blind and the right far-sighted.

The father of four had to be medically boarded by Correctional Services in 2014 because of his poor eyesight and remains unemployed.

“I was not born like this, I just want justice,” he said yesterday.

Chakane, who had been a warden at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre from 1994, said his world fell has fallen apart.

“I can’t see my 13-year-old when he is playing soccer. I can’t go shopping with my kids. I can’t do normal dad stuff.”

The former warden said his ordeal began when his vision deteriorated from an operation he alleged went wrong. He first went to Mulbarton and was then recommended to Northcliff Hospital.

“Apparently, Northcliff Hospital do the best operations. It even has the highest success rate in terms of eye surgery.

“So I was confident when I went there thinking I was in safe hands my issue is that I went there seeing and now I can’t see anything.”

After losing his job and earning close to R8000 a month as per his employer’s agreement, he said the money was not enough.

“It’s so painful for someone who used to work everyday but now just sleeps and does nothing all day. I have become a burden to my wife and kids I feel like my life is ending,” said Chakane.

“They did not fight for me (Sun City). They declared me medically unstable even though I was good at what I did and loved and honoured my job. Clearly, loyalty is not enough.”

Chakane said he is searching for someone to help him fight this seven-year battle with the hospital.

“I am looking for a good Samaritan who will put my past and the medical reports aside and assess me. If ever the doctor is wrong, we will pursue the matter further. I just need closure,” he said.

Joburg Eye Hospital manager Marianne Bosman said their records do not show that the operation was unsuccessful.

“The operation was done a long time ago and there is nothing on his file that says the operation did not go well. He was normal after the surgery and was discharged,” said Bosman.