Botswana elections 2024: Masisi aims for second term

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is the favourite as he looks to clinch a second term in the Botswana General Elections taking place on October 30 Masisi, leader of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), is expected to defeat his top opponents; Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), an opposition coalition that came second in 2019, and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) as well as newly established Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) with ease, as his party has been in power since 1966 when the country gained independence from Britain.

Masisi, 63, has been president for five years, during which time he served as Ian Khama's vice president. After his BDP party won the 2019 election, he was able to keep his job as president. Prior to going into politics, he was a schoolteacher and worked for UNICEF, a UN organisation that supports children. Botswana is one of the world’s largest producers of diamonds, which constitute its main source of income, representing 30% of GDP and 80% of its exports. Picture: Monirul BHUIYAN / AFP The economy of Botswana depends on diamonds, which are in decline worldwide, so he struggled with high unemployment and slower development during his first term.

Six political parties will contest for 61 seats in Botswana’s National Assembly, as well as 609 local council seats in a first-past-the-post constituency system. Contender, Duma Boko, 54, a lawyer, is running for the third time as leader of theUDC. In his party manifesto, Boko proposes increasing the government’s role in the economy to achieve social development and sustainable growth.

Another contender, BCP leader Dumelang Saleshando, took over from his father in 2010 as BCP party leader. The party describes itself as having social democratic principles and is campaigning with the motto “Save Botswana”. In the past elections, Masisi’s BDP secured 52.65%, 38 seats while the biggest opposition party UDC clinched 35.88%, 15 seats. During the general election campaign, each candidate must declare, upon filing their candidacy, which individual they support for the Office of President. The candidate who garners the backing of an absolute majority of the total number of elected MPs is automatically designated as president.