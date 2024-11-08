Botswana lifts visa restrictions on South African leaders ahead of inauguration

By lifting the visa restrictions on South African leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema, President Duma Boko has launched a new era of diplomatic ties ahead of his inauguration on Friday. This significant move marks a departure from the previous administration’s policies and reflects Boko’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive political climate.

Just three days after his election victory, Boko issued a proclamation that allows Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and Shivambu, former deputy president of the EFF, to apply for visas to enter Botswana. The visa restrictions were formally lifted under Government Notice No. 740 of 2024, issued on November 7. This decision comes in the wake of Malema’s previous declaration in 2011, when he was deemed “undesirable” for vowing to “overthrow” the then-president Ian Khama.

Under the new regulations, several other individuals previously branded as undesirable have also been granted the opportunity to visit Botswana, including Kali Mercier, Fiona Watson, Rick Yune, Jeniffer Lins Bell, Stephen Corry, Gordon Bennett, and Dikeledi Dijeng Bridgette Radebe, who is former minister Jeff Radebe’s wife. In 2011, Malema was “banned” from Botswana after he promised to “overthrow” the Ian Khama regime in the country. At the time, he was still the ANC Youth League leader. In 2019, Radebe was declared an undesirable person when her movements into Botswana were curtailed after reports that she tried to interfere in the governing party’s leadership elections, while in 2010, Watson called for the boycott of Botswana’s tourism sector after her organisation, Survival International, took the Botswana government to court over human rights violations against indigenous Bushmen of the country.

The visa revocations represent a bold step towards reconciliation and a shift in the administrative stance towards key political figures. Many see this move as an opening for positive engagement and dialogue, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. It is, in part, a reflection of Boko’s promise to lead with transparency and inclusivity after the election defeat of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) led by Mokgweetsi Masisi.

With Malema confirmed as one of the high-profile South African leaders attending Boko’s inauguration ceremony, the event is expected to serve as a ringing endorsement of the new administration. This marks Malema’s first entry into Botswana in over a decade, setting the stage for possible new political alliances. In an age where regional unity is increasingly important, the presence of Malema — alongside many heads of state and government from across the SADC — signals a potential renewal of cooperation and mutual respect between neighbouring countries.

Attempts to get comment from the EFF and the MK Party were unsuccessful at the time of going to print. However, in a statement the party confirmed that Malema will be attending Boko’s inauguration. “The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Commander-in-Chief, Julius Malema, will attend the inauguration of Botswana’s new President, Duma Boko, tomorrow. This historic occasion marks a new chapter for Botswana’s democracy that promises a more progressive political landscape.