Boy, 15, behind bars for beating aunt, 45, to death









File Picture. A 15-year-old Free State teenager is behind bars for allegedly assaulting and killing his aunt who was also his legal guardian.

Allegations are that the two had an altercation in which the 45-year old aunt was assaulted. Spokesperson Brigadier Motansi Makhele said the teenager appeared at the Smithfield Magistrate`s Court court on Friday and he was denied bail. "It is alleged that the two had a quarrel over family matters before the deceased was assaulted. "She was kicked in the stomach and is suspected to have collapsed on her way to work.

"She was found by emergency services workers along the road. She died later in hospital," he said.

The assault allegedly happened in the presence of dead woman's mother as well as her 10-year-old son.

Makhele said investigations led to the arrest of the woman's nephew who was removed from the family and into the care of Department of Social Development.

"The name of the suspect or the deceased cannot be disclosed due to the suspect`s age and relation with the deceased.



"Bail was denied and the case was postponed to November 21. The suspect was remanded in

custody," he said.

In other news, a Mpumalanga man who raped his 11-yer old niece on Christmas Day five years ago was handed a life sentence by the Witbank Magistrate’s Court.

According to evidence presented in court, the 36-year-old man had invited his sister together with her children to celebrate Christmas together in 2014 at his home in Likazi, Coronation.

That evening while everyone was asleep he raped the little girl who was at the time watching TV.

It was revealed in court that he then threatened her and told her not to tell anyone about what had happened.

In addition to that, he gave her R30 to keep quiet.

The child, however, told her mother the following day what had happened.

The mother told the police and the man was arrested.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma welcomed the sentence, saying he was pleased with "the collective work done by the investigating team, the National Prosecution Authority, the Judiciary as well as Forensics which led to the conviction".

Zuma said criminals who commit such violent crimes cannot be left roaming around the streets freely while innocent women and children live in fear.

The Star