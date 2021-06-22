Boy who had face mauled by hyena still able to laugh ahead of surgeries

South Africans have united once more to ensure that a nine-year-old who had his face torn apart by a hyena in Zimbabwe is able to smile again. The operation will be manned by Dr Ridwan Mia, a Joburg-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon known to be one of South Africa's top plastic and reconstructive surgeons.

Mia rose to prominence after he performed several successful surgeries on patients who suffered severe burns and those deformed in serious accidents. Mia and his team held a media briefing to update the country on the surgery after the boy, Rodwell Khomazana, and his mother had landed in South Africa. Nkomazana's face was ripped apart by the wild animal while attending a religious event in his home country.

Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Ridwan Mia rose to fame in 2012 when he performed pioneering surgery with cloned skin. File picture: Boxer Ngwenya / African News Agency (ANA) Mediclinic Sandton, the hospital hosting the surgery, said the procedure was likely to cost millions. The Star understands that people have come forward with donations to ensure Rodwell’s surgery is a success. Spokesperson for Sandton Mediclinic Ilze Reddy said a number of doctors had also volunteered their services free of charge.

The hospital said Nkomazana and his mother had arrived at the hospital earlier this week and were both in good spirits. The hospital was not allowing interviews with the family to enable them to focus on the surgery. “He had his first assessment in theatre. The first of surgeries will start this week. There will be a series of surgeries where they will work on reconstructing his face. There is a whole team of doctors looking after this patient,” said Reddy. Reddy said the hospital was grateful to be part of this historic event. He said doctors were expected to use excess skin to construct a nose and lip for Rodwell. They would also reconstruct one side of his cheeks.

“We are thankful for the doctors that have offered their services pro bono. For example, there is massive damage to his face; one eye was lost and on his upper lip and his cheeks there is a lot of damage. ’’They will use synthetic material and skin from the side to create new skin. They will need to build up the face again.” Reddy said the first surgery was likely to take 12 hours. She said Rodwell’s mother would be staying at the hospital during all the procedures.