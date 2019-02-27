File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Two boys aged 14 and 15 are behind bars for allegedly stabbing to death two young people in separate incidents. A knife and a pair of scissors were allegedly used in the killings.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, February 23 on the streets of Kagiso in the West Rand while the second happened on Tuesday at a school in the North West.

According to Captain Solomon Sibiya of the Kagiso Police, they received information that a 15-year-old boy and his friends were walking in the area when another group approached.

Both groups are alleged to be "izkhothane" - flashy dressers who like displaying their wealth.

Allegations are that both groups started boasting about the possessions to each other. During the exchange, a 15-year-old boy from one group is alleged to have taken out a knife and stabbed a boy, also 15, from the other group.

"He was stabbed once on the chest. Boys from the other group then fled, leaving the injured teenager and his friends. Neighbours who witnessed the incident bundled the injured teenager into a car and took him to Leratong Hospital.

"He was declared dead on arrival," Sibiya said.

“Our crime prevention members were conducting patrols at sector 3 around 6.30 pm when they received a complaint of death from the hospital.

“They proceeded to the hospital where upon arrival the hospital authorities informed them about the death of the deceased,” he added.

Sibiya said while the motive for the stabbing was not known, it seemed that there had been an outstanding issue between the boys

He said the teenager was arrested and charged with murder. However he said, he had not appeared in court yet and was taken to a youth rehabilitation centre in Soweto.

Sibiya said the boy will be rehabilitated.

"It's like he does not know what is happening.

"We don't know if he is confused or what, he's very calm," Sibiya said.

The second incident happened on February 26 in the North West.

Allegations are that a 14-year-old boy a stabbed and killed a fellow learner, aged 13, at Matseane Primary School in Deretsane near Atemelang.

North West Department of Education's Freddy Sepeng said it was believed that the 13-year-old had asked the teacher to go to the toilet while class was in session.

A few minutes later, a 14-year-old learner also asked to go to the toilet.

"It's not clear what transpired between the two learners at the toilets as there were no eyewitnesses present at the scene. However, it is alleged that the latter learner stabbed the former with a pair of scissors."

Sepeng said the principal school took the injured learner to a nearby clinic where he was declared dead.

"The police are still investigating the matter and are in the process of determining the cause of death.

"We as the department are deeply concerned about the increasing violence by leaners towards teachers and amongst themselves in our schools. Schools should be some of the safest places in our communities and we admit that plans to increase security at all schools should be put in place.

Sepeng said counselling for teachers and learners at the school had been provided and that MEC Sello Lehari was to visit the school on Wednesday.

"We wish to send our condolences to the family of the deceased and wish them strength during this difficult time," Sepeng said.

