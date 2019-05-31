Johannesburg - Learners from St David's Marist Inanda shook Twitter users with their rendition of popular hit song All the Way Up by Fat Joe, Remy Ma and French Montana.
A video making rounds on social media shows learners from the school in Sandton singing and dancing to the song as a war cry.
Learners could be heard shouting “Nothing can stop me, I am all the way up”.
The school’s executive headmaster Mike Thiel said the activity was used to prepare learners for the assessment period.
He added that the video reflected on how diverse the school is and how the learners can have fun and yet be disciplined at the same time.
According to Thiel, the video received positive reactions from social media users.
MAMA AFRICAAAA CAN YOU HEAR MEEEEEEEE. We all the way upppp🙏🏽
The video has since left Twitter users hyped up and some were taken away by moves performed by these learners.
@VictiriaSindi tweeted “The oak that did the spin and ran with the stick has my heart.”
Another user, @NkosanKhumz tweeted “Perfect motivation for my exam tomorrow.”
@BaeSickGuy wrote “My dream is to take this challenge on the road, SA you have seen what we can do. Let us take it national, #SpiritWarCryChallenge wants to come to your school.”
Several other videos from the boys at Hilton College have also been making the rounds on social media. Fat Joe and The Game retweeted the videos on their platforms writing how proud they were that their music had reached so many people and was inspiring them.
Morning motivation from #HiltonCollege in South Africa. I’m honored & blessed to see you guys going up to my song. One of my biggest achievements has always been the range & influence of my music. When I write songs, my only hope is that they will have some what of a positive effect on someone’s life somewhere in the world. It’s so good to see so many young people in a collective exertion of logical positivism. So amazing to be reassured of how limitless music is & this right here just gave me even more incentive to get in the studio today & continue to create music that will equal or surpass my previous efforts. Thank you all @boysofhilton & may God be with you on your journey through life 🙏🏾🏁 #DT #TMC #AliBomaye @blackmetaphor #Prolific
