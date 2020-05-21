Bra Hugh grooves again with new album

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation and Universal Music SA have released “Township Grooves” a compilation of Bra Hugh’s homegrown brew music. "This came in particular because Hugh did a lot. He was a big giant guy and went all over the world and played in many parts of the world but he was always from South Africa, always a township boy. He always represented that in his work and hopefully this will be a series we can do on a yearly basis," said nephew Mabusha Masekela. He said the album was testament to the notion that you can take the boy out of the township, but you can never take the township out of the man. "With some music nowadays it is like we are missing where we come from. SA has always been a place that has taken in influences from other places but we always made it sound like it was ours. These days there isn't any kind of call back to where we come from. The reason Hughey became Hugh Masekela in that global sense he always deled into deeply the traditions, cultures and music that he came from." Masekela added that the strong influence Bra Hugh had from Miriam Makeba on his work could be heard in his music.

"She was such a deep saving of South African song. She knew hundreds of South African songs. When they first went into exile they would spend time singing these songs from home. In this kind of environment we are now in, we just felt to give people a taste of where we come from. And if it can come from someone like Bra Hugh, here is a way to tell young artists the sky is the limit and you will go much further if you speak from what you know as opposed to what you imitate."

The 15 songs were selected from Bra Hugh's body of work.

"Hugh was under a lot of different record companies over his career. We chose from the source material of the music we had access to from Universal Music. It's a large library of music and we honed it down to something that you can listen to on a Sunday afternoon."

The album is culled from various albums released between 1965 and 1974.

"We spent a bit of time creating the running order, there is a story being told with the tracks. They are all songs that can be ascribed to the township and to reflects the many styles of music that are popular in the township."

Nelson Makomo designed the album cover.

"Hughey always collaborated. He always was an anchor for young South Africans and interested in promoting young talent. Nelson was someone he had met and Hughey was someone who was enamored with Nelson's work. It's in line with promoting South African art and artistry. These collaborations are representatives of who the man is and we are just doing our best to carry on in that spirit and hopefully fulfilling what would have been his wishes."