Braamfontein at standstill as operation sees law enforcement crack down on unsafe buildings and food retailers

On Monday, the Braamfontein Central Business District (CBD) was engulfed in a frenzy of activity as law enforcement agencies, led by MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, executed a surprise operation focusing on public safety and compliance with local regulations. The initiative aimed to monitor food safety protocols and the structural integrity of buildings, resulting in the discovery of several alarming conditions.

The operation, which involved the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and other law enforcement officers, came to a head with the identification of a dangerously unsafe building undergoing renovations without proper approval from the city authorities. Dr Tshwaku stated emphatically, “As you can see, this building is being renovated without any approval by the city at all. Should any disaster happen, the city will be litigated. So, we have decided to close this building down.” In a swift response, the hazardous site, along with other dilapidated properties, was shut down, and occupants were promptly evacuated.

Among the most concerning findings was a shop in the vicinity that was found to be compromising food safety. Dr Tshwaku revealed troubling practices: “There was a shop here selling chips and the employee told us that they change fish oil once a month. He sells chips to students here in Braamfontein, but only changes his cooking oil after a month.” Such negligence raises questions about the potential health risks posed to consumers, particularly the student population dependent on these outlets. The operation also targeted a Well Mart Supermarket, which was promptly closed for failing to comply with city by-laws. Inspections revealed a shocking assortment of expired food items, including breads, sweets, and snacks.

The team discovered that the supermarket was operating under the management of three different individuals selling various products, some of which were repackaged and, alarmingly, had already been nibbled on by rodents. Dr Tshwaku underscored the purpose of their visit, stating, “We visited shops to check compliance. Pick n Pay Braamfontein has been advised to have an emergency exit door and signages with an instruction to comply issued by City of Joburg EMS.” He highlighted that the operation's overarching goal was to implement a tri-band strategy encompassing crime prevention, by-law enforcement, and traffic law adherence.