Braamfontein students fear for lives after gas blast

Johannesburg - Some student residents of Epozini South Point Student Accommodation were afraid to occupy their place of residence after a fire damaged a section of the building yesterday afternoon. At least five people were injured after an Egoli Gas truck caught fire on the corner of Bertha and De Korte streets in Braamfontein, in the latest gas explosion to rock Johannesburg.

Officials of the gas company were said to be conducting maintenance services on one of their pipelines when the explosion happened. The fire then spread to the student digs. City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said that emergency services responded to a call informing them of an explosion just after 3pm, saying an eGoli Gas truck was on fire. “I can confirm that five people have been rushed and are being treated across different medical facilities for minor to moderate injuries after an Egoli Gas truck caught fire while they were busy conducting some maintenance work. We, however, do not know what caused the fire for now,” she said.

“We will be conducting preliminary investigations to determine that.” The latest incident comes just days after 77 people died in a five-storey building in Marshalltown after it caught fire in the early hours of Thursday. This is the second gas explosion incident after the one that took place on Lilian Ngoyi Street in July, which left one person dead and 34 others injured.

The fire affected a portion of the student accommodation on Bertha Street, with some of the students saying they are now living in fear of another big explosion. “I can’t lie, I am scared and will probably not sleep tonight as I am not sure if it is safe to be here after 77 people died and in light of a recent gas-related explosion,” Boipelo Nonyane, a Wits University student, told The Star. The MMC for public safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, who was on the scene, said there appeared to be an explosion at the manhole, which was the site of an eGoli Gas line, and that officials were in the process of isolating it.

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, city manager Floyd Brink, as well as MMCs Kenny Kunene and Tshwaku were first on the scene after they were forced to abandon a council sitting to attend to the latest fire incident in the city centre. The mayor said he was happy that no fatalities were reported during this explosion and added that the city will monitor the situation in order to make sure residents are safe. “All necessary protocols will now be put in place to monitor the scene, investigate the incident, and make the area safe.

“Residents in the area are advised that they may experience a strong gas scent and must not be concerned as the gas is being released into the atmosphere and poses no risk,” the mayor said. Another student, Nozipho Khumalo, said she is glad that most of the more than 400 students who reside in the building are at home but added that she did not feel safe. “I do not feel safe even though the building looks okay, and I will be sleeping there tonight.