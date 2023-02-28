Brace for more rain and flash flooding

Johannesburg - Gauteng should gear itself up for more rain and thunderstorms this week, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS). Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the interior and eastern parts of the country should prepare for more rain. He said there could be a possibility of flash floods, depending on the amount of rain and whether or not it persists.

"This is normal weather for this time of the year because it is summer," he said. Gauteng and other provinces, such as Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal, had been experiencing floods that had led to some people being displaced and some losing their lives. The country's continuous rains has also caused some dams, such as the Vaal dam, to overflow. This led to the dam being drained, leading to floods in areas around Vereeniging.

The Department of Water and Sanitation said it was relying on the SA Weather Services for guidance on the possibility of flooding in different areas. A spokesperson for the department, Wisane Mavasa, said the department was prepared for any eventuality. "The Department follows the South African Weather Services' (SAWS) predictions on any event of possible rain or floods. Through the Department's Hydrological Monitoring and Forecasting Systems, the department gauges levels of water flows in rivers and dams and implement necessary protocols and procedures in managing the water flows in these water courses. Regarding weather predictions, the question will be better suited to be responded to by the SAWS," Mavasa said. Mavasa said some floodgates at the Vaal had been closed and that the dam had reached a comfortable level in terms of its water capacity.

"Water outflows at the upper Vaal River have been reduced with the closure of the five gates at the Vaal Dam and reduced outflows to 2800 cubic meters per second at Bloemhof Dam. Also, at the Orange River, water levels are slowly decreasing at the Gariep and Vanderkloof dams. “However, at the Lower Orange and Lower Vaal Rivers, downstream of these dams, water levels are still high and will take days to respond to the decreases in upstream flows. Communities along Vaal and Orange River System, particularly in the Lower Vaal and Lower Orange Rivers, should remain vigilant and move to higher grounds until water levels have subsided," she said. Mavasa said the department was aware of an expected cyclone that was supposed to hit South Africa over the weekend. She said officials were monitoring the situation.