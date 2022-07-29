Brace yourselves folks for an explosive weekend as the Comrades are in town

Johannesburg - This weekend serves as one of the most crucial periods for the African National Congress as the eagerly-awaited sixth annual Policy Conference is expected to shed light and touch base on many subjects that impact the country largely.
Delegates from different parts of the country have touched down in Nasrec in Johannesburg South to the grace this conference that voters back home will be waiting to hear certain burning outcomes.
The past few years have not been smooth sailing for the ruling party, and this will also be a platform for the party to reflect on its function in the country while also unveiling its effective plans for the coming years.
A lot is expected to happen today, with many expecting fireworks and certain tensions from different factions that will be present.
The Star