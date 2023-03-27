Brace yourselves for the Boyz II Men

Johannesburg - The eagerly-awaited SA tour of the American renowned R&B vocal band, Boyz II Men, has added Durban ICC to its list of cities that they will grace later this year. The internationally acclaimed group will make stops in four major cities later this year.

Their tour will kick off in Cape Town on Tuesday, October 31 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest; the tour then moves to Pretoria, taking place at the SunBet Arena in Time Square on Thursday, November 2; the Sun City Superbowl in the North West on Saturday, November 4; and closing off at the Durban ICC in Kwazulu-Natal on Sunday, November 5. After receiving their big break in 1989 when they met Bell Biv Devoe member Michael Bivins, formerly of New Edition, backstage during a concert, the group has since been dominating the music charts. Known to boast a long list of their much-loved repertoire of music, the band continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations.

End of The Road, I'll Make Love to You, On Bended Knee and 4 Seasons of Loneliness are just a few hit songs from their collection of multi-award-winning music. Vertex Events frontman Thato Segaole commented on the upcoming four shows. “Post the announcement of the tour last month, Durban fans reached out and we listened. And being the superstars that they are, Boyz II Men were more than willing to accommodate their KZN fanbase and do one more show. We look forward to four spectacular live shows taking place at all corners of the country later this year,” said Segoale.