Brainy non-identical twins with identical passions

They may be non-identical twins, but when it comes to their biggest passions Justin and Darren Oates share identical interests in engineering, music and motorsport. The 23-year-old brothers recently graduated as mechanical engineers during the University of Pretoria’s virtual graduation ceremony,. The twins - who also play the piano and have recorded music in English under the name Telepathy, but who switched to the Afrikaans market under the name Alter Ego - had initially applied to study actuarial science, but during a gap year decided to switch academic streams and pursue degrees in mechanical engineering, partly influenced by their father, Cecil, who had studied engineering. Justin and Darren specialised in motor vehicle engineering, which studies the behavioural characteristics of motor vehicles to predict or enhance specific dynamic or performance effects. “Much of our passion in motor vehicles is centred on performance: acceleration, braking, cornering and ride,” they said.

Motorsport is about precision, say the brothers, which suits them down to a tee given their “calculated perfectionist personalities”.

“With our passion for motorsport and the physics of vehicle behaviour, we decided that engineering is the way to go,” Darren said. “We have always been entrepreneurial and are continuously thinking of new ideas. To our surprise we learnt that engineering built a solid platform for innovation and getting ideas into the real world.”

They suggest that first-year students become part of a larger group to find a mentor and study buddy as it will help to figure out engineering concepts much faster. “We were fortunate to do it together as brothers,” they say.

The twins still participate in motorsport and are working on a music album with producer Denholm Harding.

“Our passion for motorsport will always run parallel to our engineering knowledge and open up opportunities.”