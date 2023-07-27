Brave seven climb Kilimanjaro to raise funds for sanitary towels

Johannesburg - This year, the Imbumba Foundation Trust has taken things up a notch, bringing subsections of the foundation together in celebration of seven women who will summit Mount Kilimanjaro on August 9 to coincide with South Africa’s Women’s Day. This highly anticipated climb will follow the theme “Super Women Kilimanjaro Trek4Mandela Expedition”, raising funds for sanitary towels to keep young girls in school.

The Imbumba Foundation continues to be a beacon of hope by providing some relief to schoolgirls from destitute backgrounds. In the past few years, the foundation has offered girls the opportunity to continue their education without the restraint of hygiene risks, discomfort, embarrassment, or loss of dignity. “The Star” spoke to South32 employee Fanele Sinqobile Mkhize ahead of the highly anticipated expedition.

“This climb is very important to me because I was also a little girl who lost her mother and needed the support. So caring for girls is an important programme for me. It’s an important programme to support. When I heard about this opportunity and the words ‘Women’s Day’, they were all words that inspired me. And that is why I wanted to undertake this. I also appreciate the opportunity to stretch myself because every year I venture into something that will stretch me beyond who I am right now.” Elsa Tivane Noordally, who will also summit the mountain, spoke about the importance of the expedition, highlighting that she is taking the brave journey for young girls who need all the support they could get to attend school every day. "I will summit Mount Kilimanjaro on August 9 to ensure that those girls do not miss school a single day due to their menstrual cycle,“ said Noordally.