Bree Runway encourages responsible drinking in new campaign

Johannesburg - Multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and rapper Bree Runway has partnered with the popular alcohol beverage, Captain Morgan, calling on people around the globe to moderate their drinking. After the successful launch of Captain Morgan’s Spice On campaign in the summer of 2022, the latest global campaign features Bree Runway and her smooth, slow jam remix of the 1990s track, "Rhythm of the Night," encouraging people to sip slowly.

Having burst onto the music scene with her own spin on iconic anthems, the English-Ghanaian artist boasts a long list of accolades. The star has been nominated for Best New International Act as well as the Brits Rising Star award, and in November last year, she appeared on the cover of “Rolling Stone” magazine in the UK. Her distinctive genre-bending style has given the party track a laid-back feel, re-imagining it for a new audience.

In a conversation with The Star, Bree Runway says this campaign is all about taking your time when it comes to enjoying a drink. "I am the queen of pacing myself. You can moderate and be the life and soul of a party." "The overall message is positive. The Captain Morgan team told me about Diageo’s goal to reach 1 billion people with a responsible drinking message, and I found it inspiring to be a part of an influential movement that rings true to what I stand for. They also talked about delivering it in a way that’s fun, full of spice, and individual, which felt perfect for the type of artist I am," said the artist.

The “Somebody Like You” hitmaker added a list of things she hopes people learn about the importance of responsible drinking. "The Enjoy Slow campaign is all about making drinking in moderation the norm, whether you’re having a party at home with your friends or out in a club or bar. Moderating alcohol absolutely does not mean a less fun time with your friends. We want to say, hey it’s okay to take things slowly, to sip your drink, to switch to water, whatever your vibe is—to enjoy slow and remember the night. "Whatever situation you’re in, I think it’s important to always stay true to what feels right for you. You can still be your hottest on the dance floor with less alcohol! It’s okay to drink responsibly, look after yourself, and enjoy yourself. Just do you."

The talented artist further shared details about her music career, revealing that she will be tucking into new music this year. "I’ve had a quite hectic start to the year; I’ve already toured Europe, shot a brand campaign and an editorial cover, and endured fashion week commitments. But I’m excited to start tucking into new music and giving my fans a new show with a whole new creative direction. “With a busy year ahead, prayer and time to reflect also helped me prepare, along with daily fresh juices to help energy levels. Slowing down is super important to me before the lights come on and it’s show time," she said.